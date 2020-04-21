Texans' David Johnson: Excited for clean slate

Johnson expressed confidence in his durability and anticipation for a new beginning with the Texans, Sarah Barshop of EPSN.com reports.

The narrative about Johnson's decline since 2016 is out there after the 28-year-old running back has dealt with injuries and a suspect supporting cast since. The one full season he played, 2018, was for the league's lowest-ranked offense, 32nd in rushing and passing. "Just going back to my rookie year of doing everything that I can to make sure that my body is healthy and starting a clean slate for sure with a new team," said Johnson. He enters the offseason as the top back, ahead of incumbent back Duke Johnson, and talks like he has a chip on his shoulder. Having a dynamic quarterback like Deshaun Watson could also boost Johnson's value.