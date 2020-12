Interim coach Romeo Crennel relayed that Johnson landed on the COVID-19 list as a close contact and is expected to return to action in Week 15, Aaron Reiss of The Athletic reports.

In his absence in Sunday's 36-7 loss to the Bears, Duke Johnson, Buddy Howell and C.J. Prosise handled Houston's RB duties. None of the trio did enough to supplant David Johnson as the team's starter and assuming he's activated in the coming days, he should head the team's backfield next weekend against the Colts.