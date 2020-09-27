Johnson rushed 13 times for 23 yards and a touchdown and caught two of three targets for 23 yards in Sunday's 28-21 loss to the Steelers.

Following a strong Week 1, Johnson's ground game has appeared to get progressively worse en route to 1.8 yards per carry in Week 3. However, it's not as disappointing as a glance at the stat line would suggest, as this is the same defensive front that held Giants RB Saquon Barkley (knee) to just six yards on 15 carries in the season opener. Johnson still managed to reel in a pair of catches and a touchdown in the second quarter to provide some relief for fantasy managers. He'll look to get back on track in Week 4 against the Vikings, who have allowed a 100-yard rusher in back-to-back games.