Johnson (concussion) carried 10 times for 44 yards and a touchdown while failing to bring in either of his two targets during Sunday's 26-20 loss to the Colts.

Making his return from a three-game absence, Johnson managed 4.4 yards per carry against a tough defensive unit and scored a six-yard rushing touchdown in the second quarter. He was hardly a factor in the passing game but it is probable that the team intended to ease him back into the lineup while letting Duke Johnson handle that department. Assuming Johnson emerges without any setbacks, he should be in line to handle a larger load next Sunday against the Bears.