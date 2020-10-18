Johnson rushed 19 times for 57 yards and a touchdown while catching one of two targets for 12 yards in Sunday's 42-36 overtime loss to Tennessee.

Johnson's one-yard rushing score with 6:15 left in the third quarter was the first of four second-half touchdowns scored by the Texans, but Houston still came up short in the high-scoring affair. The veteran running back has carved out a high floor the primary option in Houston's backfield, topping 90 scrimmage yards or finding the end zone in all but one of the team's first six games. Houston's brutally difficult early-season schedule continues with the Packers coming to town in Week 7.