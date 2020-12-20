Johnson carried the ball eight times for 27 yards in Week 15 against the Colts. He added 11 receptions for 106 yards as a receiver.

Johnson returned from a one-game absence and had a huge role in the backfield with both Duke Johnson (neck) and C.J. Prosise (ankle) inactive. While he was mostly held in check as a runner, he was a regular checkdown option for Deshaun Watson as a receiver. Most of his production came as a result of volume, though he did turn in receptions of 31 and 26 yards to highlight his effort. Johnson could be in line for big volume once again in Week 16 against Cincinnati if the team's backfield remains shorthanded.