Johnson registered 63 rushing yards on 16 carries, also corralling two of three targets for 29 receiving yards during Sunday's 31-23 loss to Minnesota.

Following a promising Texans debut in which he racked up 109 scrimmage yards, including a 19-yard touchdown run, Johnson has been largely contained by opposing defenses the past three weeks. In his most recent outings against the Ravens, Steelers and Vikings, the 2016 All-Pro has averaged a meager 3.0 yards per rushing attempt with one total touchdown and two catches per game. The slate does get significantly easier for Johnson in Week 5, as he faces a Jaguars defense that just surrendered 151 rushing yards and three total TDs to Cincinnati back Joe Mixon.