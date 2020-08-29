Texans head coach Bill O'Brien said the team has "high expectations" for the running back, Sarah Barshop of ESPN.com reports.

The Texans acquired Johnson from the Cardinals when they traded franchise wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins, so expectations should be high. Pressure, too. Johnson said he puts pressure on himself and has done so since 2016. "I like the pressure," Johnson said. "It makes me want to be better. It makes me want to compete more and do everything I can to prove the doubters [wrong] or want to make [Bill] O'Brien look good and want to make this organization look good." The 28-year-old back with a big salary ($11.2 million cap hit) has dealt with injuries the last few seasons, but Johnson showed up in "fantastic shape," per O'Brien. He'll top the depth chart with Duke Johnson behind him. O'Brien said there are new packages installed where both Johnsons are on the field, but David Johnson will receive the greater amount of snaps.