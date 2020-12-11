site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
Texans' David Johnson: Lands on COVID-19 list
Johnson (illness) has been placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list.
The running back thus is in line to miss Sunday's game against the Bears, which sets the stage for Duke Johnson to head the Texans' Week 14 backfield.
