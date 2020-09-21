Johnson gained 34 yards on 11 carries and caught two of four targets for 16 yards in Sunday's 33-16 loss to the Ravens in Week 2.

Johnson may have caught the Chiefs by surprise in Week 1, but the Ravens were watching and shut him down. He was held to 50 yards from scrimmage after crossing the century mark (109 yards) last week. With Duke Johnson (ankle) inactive, David Johnson gobbled up all the running back targets and finished tied for fourth with tight end Darren Fells. David Johnson looks to rebound Week 3 on the road against Pittsburgh, which is holding backs to 2.9 yards per carry through two weeks.