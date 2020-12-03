Texans offensive coordinator Tim Kelly suggested that Johnson (concussion) has looked good since rejoining the team for practice Wednesday, Aaron Wilson of the Houston Chronicle reports. "He's done a good job. Look forward to working him back in the mix," Kelly said of Johnson.

Kelly didn't go as far as saying that Johnson would be reinstated from injured reserve ahead of Sunday's game against the Colts, but the 28-year-old is seemingly on track to be added back to the 53-man roster. A decision on Johnson's Week 13 status will likely hinge on him clearing the NFL's five-step concussion protocol, though his involvement in practice would seemingly imply that he merely needs to get approval from an independent neurologist in order to play. If activated this weekend, Johnson would likely reclaim duties as Houston's lead back, relegating Duke Johnson to a change-of-pace role.