Interim head coach Romeo Crennel said Friday that there's "a possibility" Johnson (personal) won't be available for Sunday's game against the Bears, Drew Dougherty of the Texans' official site reports.

Johnson missed Thursday's practice due to a personal issue, and it sounds like another missed session Friday would jeopardize his status for Week 14. Given the undisclosed nature of Johnson's absence, it's difficult to estimate when a final call on his availability will arrive. If he were to indeed miss Sunday's game against the Bears, Duke Johnson would stand to start out of the backfield.