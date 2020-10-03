The Texans' offensive line has not given Johnson much room to run through the first three weeks, Aaron Wilson of the Houston Chronicle reports. "There's nothing that David can do differently," Texans coach Bill O'Brien said. "Look, can we run block better? Yes, but we're all in it together. Coaching-wise we've got to do a better job."

The offensive line is allowing too much penetration, which hasn't presented many holes for Johnson. Linemen Max Scharping, Senio Kelemete, Zach Fulton and Nick Martin have registered sub-par run-blocking grades, per Pro Football Focus. Johnson hasn't helped himself after contact, averaging just 1.8 yards after initial contact, 31st among the 32 backs with at least 30 carries. He remains the team's No. 1 running back, but the Texans have Duke Johnson returning this week after missing the previous two games with a sprained left ankle.