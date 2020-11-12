Johnson (concussion) is not practicing Thursday and is expected to miss Sunday's game in Cleveland, Aaron Wilson of the Houston Chronicle reports.

Johnson suffered a concussion during last weekend's win over the Jaguars, and he hasn't yet returned to the practice field. While the veteran running back hasn't yet been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Browns, his chances of gaining full medical clearance in time to suit up are looking increasingly slim. If he's indeed unable to go, Duke Johnson would be the clear favorite to start for Houston after seeing a career-high 20 touches versus Jacksonville.