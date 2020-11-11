Texans head coach Romeo Crennel said Johnson (concussion) won't be available to practice Wednesday, Aaron Wilson of the Houston Chronicle reports.

Johnson exited the Texans' Week 9 win over the Jaguars with the head injury and doesn't seem to have made any notable progress through the NFL's concussion protocol three days later. Typically, a concussed player's absence from practice to begin the week doesn't bode well for his chances of gaining clearance for game day, so Johnson looks to be in serious danger of sitting out Sunday's contest in Cleveland. If Johnson is inactive this weekend, Duke Johnson would likely be in store for a three-down role out of the Texans backfield after he received a career-high 20 touches in relief of David against Jacksonville.