Johnson (undisclosed) is "back in the building" after landing on the reserve-COVID-19 list as close contact, but the running back won't practice Wednesday, Aaron Wilson of the Houston Chronicle reports.

While the report notes that Johnson didn't test positive for COVID-19, the team is choosing to ease him back into the mix due to the time he missed. Johnson should therefore be officially removed from the reserve-COVID-19 list soon and presumably could return to practice Thursday, as the Texans continue their preparations for Sunday's game against the Colts.