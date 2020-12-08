Texans interim head coach hinted that Johnson would see an expanded role on offense in Sunday's game against the Bears, Aaron Wilson of the Houston Chronicle reports. " He had a couple of nice runs in the [Texans' Week 13 loss to the Colts] and I think that next week, he'll probably have more [snaps] than he had this week," Crennel said of Johnson. "I think he's still a good football player for us."

Back in action after missing the previous three games with a concussion, Johnson was limited to a 58 percent snap share against Indianapolis, representing his second-lightest usage rate for any game this season that he finished healthy. Crennel suggested that he wanted to ease Johnson back in after a nearly month-long absence, but the 28-year-old now looks primed to see his involvement grow after coming out of the Week 13 contest healthy. In addition to likely picking up double-digit carries against Chicago, Johnson could become an even more prominent option in the passing game than he had been prior to missing time with the concussion. In the past few weeks, the Texans have waived Kenny Stills, lost Will Fuller to suspension and lost Randall Cobb (toe) to injured reserve, leaving Deshaun Watson with fewer reliable targets at his disposal.