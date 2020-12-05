Johnson (concussion) was activated off injured reserve Saturday, Aaron Wilson of the Houston Chronicle reports.
This is hardly surprising considering Johnson is expected to play in Sunday's divisional contest with the Colts. The suspension of Will Fuller could open the door for Duke Johnson, who operated as the main bellcow in David Johnson's three game absence, to be a marginal factor in the passing game, but expect the former Cardinals back to reassert himself as the team's primary option out of the backfield once more.