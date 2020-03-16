Texans' David Johnson: Shipped to Houston

The Cardinals traded Johnson to the Texans on Monday, Aaron Wilson of the Houston Chronicle reports.

Less than two years removed from inking Johnson to a massive extension, the Cardinals have moved on after back-to-back lackluster seasons. The transaction was forecast by the team placing the transition tag on Kenyan Drake, who exploded on the scene in 2019 after his trade to the desert midseason. Johnson will join Duke Johnson in the Houston backfield with Lamar Miller (knee) and Carlos Hyde set to become unrestricted free agents.