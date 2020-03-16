Texans' David Johnson: Shipped to Houston
The Cardinals traded Johnson to the Texans on Monday, Aaron Wilson of the Houston Chronicle reports.
Less than two years removed from inking Johnson to a massive extension, the Cardinals have moved on after back-to-back lackluster seasons. The transaction was forecast by the team placing the transition tag on Kenyan Drake, who exploded on the scene in 2019 after his trade to the desert midseason. Johnson will join Duke Johnson in the Houston backfield with Lamar Miller (knee) and Carlos Hyde set to become unrestricted free agents.
More News
-
Cardinals' David Johnson: Won't be cut•
-
Cardinals' David Johnson: Interesting offseason ahead•
-
Cardinals' David Johnson: Earns four touches Week 16•
-
Cardinals' David Johnson: Notches just three carries Sunday•
-
Cardinals' David Johnson: Scores TD despite limited workload•
-
Cardinals' David Johnson: Six touches in loss•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Cardinals crowded RB projections
The Cardinals gave Kenyan Drake the transition tag, meaning he'll share the work with David...
-
Dak is back, Cooper next?
We expect Dak Prescott to be a Cowboy all along, but what about Amari Cooper?
-
Devonta Freeman on the move
Devonta Freeman's not going to be a top-50 Fantasy pick for your squad anymore, but is he even...
-
Players who could change teams for 2020
Here's a gander at who might be changing teams — and/or getting paid — this offseason.
-
Titans' projections with Henry
The Titans offensive philosophy is clear with Derrick Henry back in the fold.
-
Tannehill's Titans Projections
It's not fair to expect Ryan Tannehill to do what he did in 2019 for a variety of reasons.