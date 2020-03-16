Texans' David Johnson: Swapped for DeAndre Hopkins

The Cardinals traded Johnson, a 2020 second-round pick and a 2021 fourth-round selection for DeAndre Hopkins and a 2020 fourth-round pick, John McClain of the Houston Chronicle reports.

In what may become the blockbuster move of the 2020 offseason, the Texans opt to settle their backfield situation but in exchange give up one of the league's most reliable wide receivers. Johnson will join forces with Duke Johnson at running back with Houston moving on from unrestricted free agents Lamar Miller (knee) and Carlos Hyde.