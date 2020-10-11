Johnson carried the ball 17 times for 96 yards in Week 5 against Jacksonville. He also added two receptions for seven yards.

Johnson had his most productive day on the ground from a yardage perspective, falling just short of the century mark. That production was a bit deceptive as Johnson managed a 29-yard gain -- his longest of the day -- on the second to last play of the contest. Still, he dominated usage out of the backfield, accounting for 17 of the team's 22 total rushing attempts. Johnson remains a viable producer based on his volume alone, logging 400 total yards through five contests. He'll draw a more difficult test in Week 6 as the Texans take on the Titans.