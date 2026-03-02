The Texans agreed to terms Monday on a trade with the Lions to acquire Montgomery, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

Montgomery, who will turn 29 years old in June, has two years remaining on his current deal and becomes the leader of a Houston backfield that could see Joe Mixon (foot/ankle) be cut this offseason and is slated to lose Nick Chubb to free agency, leaving 2025 fourth-round pick Woody Marks as its most notable incumbent. While Montgomery saw his production decline in 2025, finishing with finishing with 716 rushing yards and eight touchdowns across 17 regular-season appearances, he rushed for 775 yards and 12 touchdowns in just 14 regular-season appearances the year prior and has proven an ability to handle a workhorse role, if necessary. The Texans could certainly make further additions to the backfield in free agency and/or April's draft, but this trade represents a significant boost to Montgomery's fantasy stock for the 2026 campaign. Per Dianna, Dianna Russini of The Athletic will trade Juice Scruggs, a fourth-round pick and a seventh-round pick to Detroit in exchange for Montgomery.