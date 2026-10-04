Montgomery carried the ball 10 times for 24 yards and added 19 receiving yards on a hook-and-ladder play in Sunday's 34-30 loss to the Cowboys.

The veteran RB's longest gain on the ground went for only six yards, and Woody Marks scampered for the Texans' only rushing TD of the afternoon on a six-yard run just before the two-minute warning in the fourth quarter -- a score set up by Montgomery's 19-yard dash following a lateral from Dalton Schultz just one play before. Montgomery hasn't found the end zone himself or reached 50 scrimmage yards since Week 1, a streak he'll look to end in a Week 5 road trip to Tennessee.