Texans' David Montgomery: Central to Texans' plans on offense

Houston's offseason acquisition of Montgomery should help the team have a more punishing running game and improve in the red zone as well as in play action, Aaron Wilson of KPRC 2 reports.

The Texans struggled on the ground last season, ranking fourth-worst in the league with an average of 3.9 YPC and tying for second-worst with just nine rushing TDs. The team brought in Montgomery via a trade with Detroit in early March to add power to the position while cutting Joe Mixon (foot) and presumably parting ways with Nick Chubb, who remains a free agent. Montgomery is thus set to lead the team's RB corps alongside Woody Marks, who took hold of the top job as a rookie last season but is slated to work in more of a pass-catching role in 2026. Offensive coordinator Nick Caley has stated that he's also interested in having Montgomery and Marks on the field together in split-back sets at times, per Wilson.