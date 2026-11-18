Montgomery (groin) is expected to play in Thursday's game against the Colts, Aaron Wilson of KPRC 2 Houston reports.

Montgomery was sidelined for the Texans' past four games due to the groin injury, but he's been listed as a full practice participant throughout Week 11 prep and won't carry a designation into Thursday's contest. Before going down with the injury, Montgomery had been part of a timeshare with Woody Marks, but Montgomery will have a fairly clear path to a lead role Thursday with Marks sidelined due to a concussion. Montgomery made a splash in his Texans debut with three touchdowns in a Week 1 loss to the Bills, but he accrued just 126 scoreless yards on 36 touches (32 carries, four receptions) in the subsequent four games before landing on IR.