Montgomery (groin) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Giants, Adam Caplan of SiriusXM NFL Radio reports.

Montgomery still hasn't returned to practice and will miss a second straight game, leaving Woody Marks to handle a large workload against the Giants. Jawhar Jordan (quad) was effective off the bench last week, but he's now on the practice-squad injured list, which leaves Dare Ogunbowale as the No. 2 RB. Ogunbowale's history as a special teamer and passing-down specialist suggest Marks should dominate carries.