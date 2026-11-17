Texans head coach DeMeco Ryans confirmed that Montgomery (groin) is trending toward playing in Thursday's game against the Colts, Jonathan M. Alexander of the Houston Chronicle reports.

Montgomery has been sidelined for the Texans' past four games, but he concluded Week 10 prep as a full practice participant and appears to have shown continued improvement in his recovery from the groin injury in Week 11. After being listed as a full participant for Monday's walkthrough, Montgomery was on the practice field again Tuesday, with Aaron Wilson of KPRC 2 Houston noting that the 29-year-old was "feeling and moving a lot better" compared to previous weeks. With Woody Marks (concussion) expected to be sidelined Thursday, Montgomery should have a clear path to a lead role out of the backfield in his return to action.