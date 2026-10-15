The Texans ruled Montgomery (groin) out for Sunday's game against the Jaguars in London.

After making an early exit from the Texans' Week 5 win over the Titans due to the groin injury, Montgomery was unable to practice in any capacity Wednesday or Thursday. He'll stay behind in Houston while the Texans make the trip overseas and will set his sights on a return to action Week 7 against the Giants. With Montgomery set to miss his first game of the season, Woody Marks should be in store for a sizable workload once again after handling 19 touches and playing 56 of 66 offensive snaps in Week 5.