Montgomery rushed 26 times for 107 yards and brought in three of four targets for 17 yards in the Texans' 26-3 win over the Colts on Thursday.

Making his return from a four-game absence due to a groin injury, Montgomery functioned as the clear lead back with Woody Marks (concussion) unavailable. The former put together the best rushing yardage total of his brief Texans tenure, handling his highest number of carries since Week 4 of his 2023 debut campaign with the Lions. Montgomery was also encouraging involved in a complementary role in the passing game, and he'll now have some extra time to recover from Thursday's workload ahead of a Week 12 home matchup against the Ravens on Sunday, Nov. 29.