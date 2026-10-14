Montgomery (groin) isn't practicing Wednesday, Aaron Wilson of KPRC 2 Houston reports.

Montgomery made an early exit from the Texans' Week 5 win at Tennessee due to a groin injury, which head coach DeMeco Ryans since has called a "week-to-week" concern for the running back, per Jonathan M. Alexander of the Houston Chronicle. As a result, Montgomery's lack of activity Wednesday isn't a surprise, and Houston ultimately could make a ruling on his availability for Sunday's game in Jacksonville when it posts its final practice report of the week Friday. Woody Marks is lined up to lead the backfield for as long as Montgomery is sidelined.