Montgomery (groin) isn't practicing Wednesday, Aaron Wilson of KPRC 2 Houston reports.

Still seemingly being viewed as week-to-week after he failed to practice in any fashion last week before sitting out the Texans' win over the Jaguars in London, Montgomery appears to be trending toward another absence this weekend against the Giants. If Montgomery ends up missing another contest, Woody Marks would be in line for another turn as Houston's lead back, with Dare Ogunbowale and practice-squad member Deuce Vaughn on hand as depth options.