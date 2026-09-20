Montgomery rushed six times for 10 yards and brought in both his targets for 14 yards in the Texans' 20-6 loss to the Bengals on Sunday.

Neither Montgomery nor backfield mate Woody Marks was able to make any inroads against what looks to be a vastly improved Bengals run defense, although after also being held to 3.0 yards per carry in Week 1, it's clear Montgomery's early issues with efficiency can at least partly be blamed on the Texans' offensive line. Montgomery also saw Marks outpace him by two carries and four targets, yet that may have been largely a function of a game script that saw Houston in catch-up mode. Montgomery should revert back to a lead role in a Week 3 road divisional clash against the Colts next Sunday.