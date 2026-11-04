While Montgomery (groin) has made some progress, coach DeMeco Ryans noted Wednesday that the running back will remain out for Sunday's game against the Chargers, Jonathan M. Alexander of the Houston Chronicle reports.

Montgomery missed Houston's last two games before the team's Week 8 bye, and now he won't return to the lineup any sooner than Nov. 15, when the Texans face the Browns on the road. With Montgomery still out, Woody Marks is poised to maintain his lead backfield role, an assignment that resulted in him logging a season-high 19 carried for 66 yards and one catch for 15 yards in a Week 7 overtime loss to the Giants.