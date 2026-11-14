Montgomery (groin) has been downgraded from questionable to out for Sunday's game against the Browns.

Montgomery drew the questionable tag for Week 10 after logging a full practice Friday. However, the veteran running back has not progressed enough in his recovery from a groin injury to return for Sunday's contest, which will mark his fourth consecutive absence. With Montgomery sidelined, Woody Marks will once again serve as the Texans' RB1 while Emari Demercado provides backfield depth. Montgomery's next chance to play is Week 11 against the Colts on Thursday.