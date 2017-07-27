Texans' David Quessenberry: Cleared for training camp
Quessenberry (illness) has been cleared for training camp.
Quessenberry battled cancer for years before finally succeeding in his fight in February. He's been working to get his strength back and will now work to earn his roster spot with Houston back. He'll have an opportunity to earn a backup role in 2017.
More News
-
Texans' David Quessenberry: Returns to practice•
-
Texans OL David Quessenberry predicts return to football•
-
Texans' David Quessenberry may play after beating cancer•
-
Texans OT Quessenberry said he's in remission following cancer treatment•
-
David Quessenberry diagnosed with lymphoma•
-
No surprises among Texans' inactives•
CBS Sports Store
NFL Cold Weather Gear
-
12-team 0.5 PPR mock draft
The CBS Sports staff takes part in our latest 12-team 0.5 PPR mock draft. Check out the re...
-
What to know for training camp
Chris Towers runs down all of the key storylines heading into the start of training camp for...
-
Podcast: 10-team strategies
We’re talking tight end tiers and reviewing our 10-team mock draft on Wednesday’s episode of...
-
West on the rise
Knee surgery ended Kenneth Dixon's season before it started, creating a two-headed tandem in...
-
How much will Maclin, Woodhead help?
The Baltimore Ravens lost Kenneth Dixon for the season. Heath Cummings looks at the impact...
-
Colts options hinge on fit Luck
Andrew Luck's shoulder casts a shadow over what could be a prolific Fantasy offense.