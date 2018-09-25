Texans' David Sharpe: Promoted to active roster
Sharpe was promoted to the Texans' active roster on Tuesday, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.
It appears that the Texans had planned to have the offensive lineman on their active roster from the start but had him join the practice squad to get acquainted with the team. Sharpe is entering his second NFL season after being selected by the Raiders in the fourth round of last year's draft.
