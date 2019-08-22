Texans' David Steinmetz: Out with fractured ankle
Steinmetz will miss the 2019 season after breaking his right ankle Wednesday, Aaron Wilson of the Houston Chronicle reports.
Steinmetz sustained the injury during practice and was carted off the field with his leg in an air cast. The 24-year-old underwent surgery Wednesday night and figures to be moved to injured reserve in the coming days.
