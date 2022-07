Davis (ankle) was on the field for Saturday's practice, John Harris of the Texans' official site reports.

Davis sustained a fractured left ankle late in 2021 and underwent surgery as a result. With second-round draft pick John Metchie's unfortunate diagnosis (acute promyelocytic leukemia), Davis and others moved up the depth chart. There's still a wealth of bodies in front of Davis, who is competing for the fifth WR spot along with Phillip Dorsett and Jalen Camp.