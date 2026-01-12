Texans' Davis Mills: Available for wild-card round
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Mills (personal) is listed as active for Monday's wild-card round matchup against the Steelers.
Mills traveled to Pittsburgh a day late for personal reasons. Now back with the team, the 27-year-old will be the backup quarterback option behind C.J. Stroud. Graham Mertz (coach's decision) is inactive for the contest.
