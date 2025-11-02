Mills completed 17 of 30 passes for 137 yards in Sunday's 18-15 loss to the Broncos. He added seven rushing yards on two carries.

C.J. Stroud was knocked out of the game early in the second quarter and was diagnosed with a concussion, leaving the offense in the hands of Mills for the rest of the afternoon. The fifth-year QB was able to lead four scoring drives for the Texans but wasn't able to get the ball into the end zone, and that lack of TDs proved costly in the end. If Stroud isn't cleared through the concussion protocol in time to return in Week 10, Mills would get his first start of the season against the Jaguars.