Houston head coach Lovie Smith suggested changes are coming, which could include replacing Mills, Jonathan M. Alexander of the Houston Chronicle reports. "Made some decisions on how we're going to go forward. Like all changes, anything that we do from week to week, we've got to talk to the players before we talk to you," the coach said.

Smith faced questions about Mills after Sunday's loss to the Commanders -- just like he did following a Week 10 loss to the Giants. The coach wasn't ready to comment immediately following Sunday's game, but his words Monday implied Kyle Allen could replace Mills. "Kyle can make all of the throws," Smith said. "He has a history of good play in the NFL. And he's a veteran, he's been in this situation. He gets rid of the ball quickly. There's a lot of good to like about what Kyle has done." Mills had 35 passing yards in the first half against the Giants, then just 22 yards and a pick-six in the loss to Washington.