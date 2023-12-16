With C.J. Stroud (concussion) listed as doubtful for Sunday's game against the Titans, Aaron Wilson of KPRC 2 Houston indicates via league sources that Case Keenum is expected to start at QB for the Texans versus Tennessee rather than Mills.

We'll await further context ahead of Sunday's 1:00 ET kickoff, but it appears as though the Texans could turn to Keenum in Week 15 in the event that Stroud is indeed unavailable. After Stroud was forced out of last weekend's 30-6 loss to the Jets, Mills completed one of five passes for four yards. However, based on Wilson's report, it seems as though 7-6 Houston could be leaning toward going with Keenum this Sunday.