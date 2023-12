Mills completed his lone pass attempt for 18 yards in Sunday's 22-17 win over Denver in Week 13.

Starting quarterback C.J. Stroud was ordered to the sidelines for evaluation following a quarterback sneak during the fourth quarter. Mills was needed for two plays before Stroud reentered the contest. Mills handed off to Dameon Pierce then fired an 18-yard strike to Nico Collins. He's played just three snaps all season.