Mills completed 17 of 29 passes for 152 yards with a touchdown and an interception in Sunday's 17-10 loss to the Titans.

He also picked up eight rushing yards on three carries. Coming on the heels of his first 300-yard performance last week, Mills barely reached half that total, and he only salvaged his performance a little with a three-yard TD toss to Dameon Pierce with 17 seconds left in the fourth quarter. Mills will face an even tougher challenge in Week 9 at home against the undefeated Eagles.