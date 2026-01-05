Mills completed three of nine pass attempts for 36 yards and rushed for 12 yards on one carry in Sunday's 38-30 win over the Colts in Week 18.

The playoff-bound Texans protected starter C.J. Stroud and let Mills close out the second half of the regular-season finale. A healthy Stroud will helm Houston's playoff game next Monday at Pittsburgh. Mills, who filled in earlier this season when Stroud was hurt, finished the 2025 regular season completing 91-of-159 attempts (57 percent) with five touchdowns and one interception.