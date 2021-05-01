The Texans selected Mills in the third round of the 2021 NFL Draft, 67th overall.

The Texans use their first pick of this year's draft to take a quarterback in light of the unknowns surrounding franchise quarterback Deshaun Watson. Mills was billed as one of the best "project" quarterbacks in this class in that he didn't have the resume worthy of a first-round pick, but his tools could allow him to develop into a starter down the road. He was a blue-chip recruit out of high school, but knee injuries dating back to that period kept him off the field until 2018. Mills took over as Stanford's starter in 2019 and threw for 1,960 yards, 11 touchdowns and five picks in six starts. He is talented and scouts believe in his ability, but the 11 career starts and the knee injury history are concerns.