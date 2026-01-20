Mills did not play in Sunday's 28-16 playoff loss to the Patriots.

Mills never got off the bench despite the struggles of starter C.J. Stroud, who threw four interceptions. The former had an effective run as a starter during the regular season, guiding Houston to three straight wins when Stroud missed time due to a concussion. Mills finished the 2025 regular season with a 57.2 completion percentage (91-for-159) for 915 yards and five touchdowns over six games. He's under contract for another season and could be in for a greater role in 2026, if Stroud is unable to recapture the promise he showed as a rookie in 2023.