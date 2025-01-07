Mills completed 12 of 22 passes for 128 yards and rushed three times for 11 yards in Sunday's 23-14 win over the Titans in Week 18.

After starting quarterback C.J. Stroud engineered the opening possession, which resulted in a touchdown, the reins were handed to Mills for the rest of the game. He made appearances in three blowouts during the season before guiding the Texans through most of the regular-season finale. Mills completed 20 of 36 passes for 212 yards over his four games played in 2024. Stroud wasn't as consistent in 2024 as during his rookie 2023 season, but it never go to the point where a quarterback change became necessary. The Texans are happy to keep Mills, who has two years of experience under the current coaching regime, as the backup heading into next season.