Mills studied his throw chart from his rookie season and has worked on improving his weaker areas, Mark Lane of USA Today reports.

Mills played his best football down the stretch last season, going 2-3 with a 9:2 TD:INT in his final five starts after an 0-6 start to his career. He's looking to build on his promising finish by eliminating his weaknesses, and Mills hopes he'll be able to make every throw asked of him after addressing his weak spots.