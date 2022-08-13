Mills is slated to play the first few possession of Saturday's preseason contest versus the Saints, Aaron Wilson of ProFootballNetwork.com reports.
Mills is unlikely to have Brandin Cooks and Rex Burkhead at his disposal in the Texans' exhibition opener, but he should get some work in with running backs Marlon Mack and Dameon Pierce and wide receivers Nico Collins and Chris Conley, among others. Behind Mills, Kyle Allen is unavailable after testing positive for COVID-19 on Thursday, leaving all remaining quarterback reps to Jeff Driskel on Saturday.
